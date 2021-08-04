Warming Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off with some sunshine today, but we’ll see increasing cloud cover which will lead to some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Before that happens, we’ll top out in the 80s in the east with a chance at a couple low 90s out west. We’re not going to have much of a threat for severe weather, but some of the storms will contain lightning so any outdoor plans will need to be monitored. Rainfall amounts will be limited and not add up to much of anything spectacular. Some isolated totals of a half inch or more will be possible, but most will see less than that.

Clouds will clear out heading into Thursday as we see temperatures warm back up into the upper 80s east and the low to mid 90s to the west. Chances for rain will return Friday evening and into Saturday across the area as hot and muggy conditions settle in. Highs will be in the 90s with higher dew points making it feel uncomfortable outside.

Next week we will keep the 90s around for the first half of the week and gradually cool down to the mid to upper 80s by the end of next week. Again, rain chances will be fairly limited.

