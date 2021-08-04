Avera Medical Minute
Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to play for the Texas Longhorns

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Another talented member of the Washington Warriors girls basketball team has made her college decision. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda said on her twitter page today that she will play her college hoops for the Longhorns of Texas...

I was hoping she’d stay closer to hope because I love saying her name in the highlights. And I’ve said them a lot the last couple of years because she’s been a huge part of the success of Jamie Parrish’s teams. She’s been part of a dynamic duo with Sydney Schetnan who’s going to Louisville and Ndjakalenga is excited to be a Longhorn in the near future.

