Authorities find body of missing woman in Spearfish Canyon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lawrence County authorities say the body of a missing woman has been found in Spearfish Canyon.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a deceased person in the canyon on July 31st. Investigators responded and found a deceased female near a remote hiking trail.

The deceased was determined to be Donna A. Pearson, who had been previously reported as missing since July 6th.

An autopsy was conducted on August 2nd and authorities say foul play is not suspected. However, they did state the investigation is ongoing.

