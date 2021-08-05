Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.(Grand Prairie Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (Gray News) - Officials in Grand Prairie, Texas, are advising residents about a dangerous and venomous snake on the loose.

A West African banded cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

The owner has a permit to have the animal from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Animal services, along with the owner and a snake apprehension professional, looked for it in and around the home, but with no success.

Residents in the area are advised to immediately call 911 if they encounter what they believe to be the missing snake. They are warned against approaching the venomous animal.

According to Grand Prairie police, hospitals in the area have been notified, and a specific protocol was put in place to treat any potential snake-bite victims related to the missing cobra.

News Release - Dangerous Missing Snake On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at around 6:30 P.M., Grand Prairie Animal Services...

Posted by Grand Prairie Police on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted...
Police: Sioux Falls man attempted to kidnap woman on bike trails
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger is making the company she works for better every day and she recently...
Someone You Should Know: Making her company better
File photo (KOTA)
Unruly passenger arrested at South Dakota airport
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a...
Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system
Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62