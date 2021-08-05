Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted...
Police: Sioux Falls man attempted to kidnap woman on bike trails
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger is making the company she works for better every day and she recently...
Someone You Should Know: Making her company better
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File photo (KOTA)
Unruly passenger arrested at South Dakota airport

Latest News

South Dakota Board of Regents adopt student athletes’ name-image-likeness policy
Some runners in Sioux Falls are concerned after hearing about a recent kidnapping attempt on...
Safety tips while out on the bike trails after attempted kidnapping
Fine Arts for Friedrich's Ataxia
Performance raising funds to fight Friedreich’s Ataxia
Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars
Sioux Falls Little League team heads to regional tournament
Sioux Falls Little League team heads to regional tournament