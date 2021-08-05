Avera Medical Minute
Chance of Rain Today

Warming Temperatures
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers that are coming to an end this morning. We’ll see clouds break and the sun should come back out. Highs will be in the 80s to the east with 90s out west. Heading into Friday, the one thing we’ll notice for all of us is an increase in the dew points. That’s right - it’s going to be feeling muggy outside once more. Highs Friday will be in the 90s for most of the region.

Friday evening will give way to another chance for showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather appears to be low which is positive news. We’ll have chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday as well. High temperatures this weekend will generally be in the 90s across the entire area - lower 90s east and mid to upper 90s west.

Dry weather settles in for Sunday and for the first half of next week as high temperatures remain in the lower to mid 90s across the area. Dry weather is favored for much of the Sioux Empire Fair next week.

