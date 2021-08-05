Avera Medical Minute
Chris Nilsen says it’s starting to sink in that he won a Silver medal at the Olympics

Coyote reflects on winning medal just like his coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOKYO, JAPAN (Dakota News Now) -He did it... USD’s Chris Nilsen won the silver medal in the Pole Vault yesterday in Tokyo... So Chris, how does it feel a day later to have won an Olympic medal? Chris says, ”I think I’m finally starting to kind of realize that I actually did it. I keep looking at it and wondering if it’s real or not, but it’s definitely real. I’ve been staring at my coach Derek Miles’ for so long now and now I’ve got one of my own. So I’m just very happy about it.”

