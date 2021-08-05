Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play number 5 is Joey Cole of Winner-Colome made a nice sliding catch in Friday’s State “B” game with Madison.

At #4 is Trey Wafford of the Storm who made a nifty interception in the end zone Saturday night in a game they eventually lost to Frisco 37-33.

The Sioux Falls Little League team is headed to Indiana for the regionals this week after beating Harney 6-3 for the State title. It was the only runs they gave up during their post season run. Maddux Munson showed why their pitching staff is a real strength.

Play #2 goes to Dusty Ballenger who’s the points leader at Huset’s Speedway but picked up his first win of the season.

And play #1 goes to Miles Rees who flashed the leather starting a double play as Renner went on to beat SF East 6-5 in the State “A” championship game, with both teams advancing to the Central Plains Region Tournament.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

