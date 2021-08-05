Avera Medical Minute
Friday: Downtown Sioux Falls Eighth Street bridge lighting

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is celebrating the inaugural lighting of the Eighth Street bridge on Friday.

The public and neighboring businesses are invited to join city and community leaders in lighting the arches on the Eighth Street bridge. The event will feature an overview of the rehabilitation of the historic bridge and greenway improvements. A short light display will follow speakers.

The event will be located on the East bank greenway at 8:30 pm.

