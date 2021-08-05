Friday: Welcome back celebration for medal-winning Olympian Chris Nilson at USD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is hosting a celebration welcoming back Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen on Friday.

Celebrations kick off at noon at the Muenster University Center. Also included in the event will be Nilsen’s Olympic coach Associate Director of Track and Field Derek Miles, USD President Sheila Gestring, and Athletic Director David Herbster.

Nilsen attended USD from 2016-20 and won three NCAA national pole vault titles. His silver medal finish in his Olympic debut came after clearing a personal-best height of 19-feet-7-inches.

The silver medal is the highest pole vault finish by an American in the Olympics since 2004.

Head to goyotes.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.