Garkow brilliant as Birds win second straight at Gary

GARY, IN (Dakota News Now) -Tyler Garkow shut down the RailCats for seven innings Wednesday at US Steel Yard. The righty did not allow an earned run as the Canaries cruised to a 4-1 win.

Garkow (3-7) struck out seven and gave up just an unearned tally in the seventh. He issued one walk while allowing four hits. Trevor Lubking (3-8) took the loss after allowing three runs (three earned) in seven innings. Colby Wyatt and Caleb Frare combined for a scoreless final two innings out of the Sioux Falls bullpen. The save was the eighth of the season for Frare.

Cade Gotta notched an RBI double to put the Canaries up 1-0 in the third. Trey Michalczewski added an RBI single later in the frame to run the lead to 2-0. Jordan Ebert picked up an RBI single in the fourth to make it 3-0. The Canaries added a run on an error in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Ebert and Michalczewski each finished with two hits. Wyatt Ulrich scored twice. The win moved the Birds to 3-3 against the RailCats this season.

Sioux Falls (27-43) will settle the season series with Gary (28-43) Thursday. First pitch in the finale is slated for 12:10 pm. RHP Angel Ventura (6-6, 6.11 ERA) will start for the Canaries vs. LHP Jack Eisenbarger (0-1, 12.60 ERA) for the RailCats.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries

