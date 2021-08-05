Historic Deadwood continues to attract visitors from near and far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deadwood may be South Dakota’s most iconic city.

Lee Harstad serves as the director of the local chamber of commerce and visitors bureau. He says this summer has been one of the busiest he’s ever seen.

“We’re seeing huge numbers of people that are coming to town,” Harstad said. “A lot of families, a lot of extended families, really, people from all over the country are descending on Deadwood these days.”

Like all communities, Deadwood was forced to cancel some events in 2020 because of COVID-19, but this year, it’s full steam ahead.

“We basically try to do a major event every month of the year, just to keep people coming,” Harstad said.

One of the city’s biggest draws is its rich history.

“Because gold was discovered, that helped make Deadwood a prominent place,” Rose Speirs, the communications director for Deadwood History Inc., said. “The people that were coming in and out of Deadwood, and the businessmen who came in and out of Deadwood, just helped put Deadwood on the map.”

That nostalgia keeps visitors, like Ted Makarewicz, coming back.

“It’s so historic,” Makarewicz said. “I mean, it’s all the Black Hills, that’s part of the mystique.”

For the last decade, Ted has made the journey to the Black Hills for the Sturgis Rally with the Top Cats of Illinois, a motorcycle club from Chicago.

But last year, he was unable to come because of the pandemic. He says being part of the crew again this year is extra special.

“The history here, the bikes, you walk down main street here and you’ll see any and all types of bikes made, it’s really unique,” Makarewicz said.

Deadwood will soon have another attraction for its visitors, sports betting.

“Sports wagering has been exploding across the country, and so it’s really important that Deadwood, to be a gaming destination, have those same offerings,” Mike Rodman, Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said.

Sportsbooks are expected to open in early September, just in time for football season.

“Sports wagering is going to bring a different clientele than we currently have, it’s going to happen at slower times of the year, it’s going to give us new marketing opportunities,” Rodman said. “It should be a very exciting time for Deadwood.”

