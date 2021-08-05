Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Moderna officials say while its COVID-19 vaccine’s protection is holding up, it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the highly contagious delta variant.

With “the rising force of infection” from that variant and eventual waning immunity, a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told investors.

The shots remain 93% effective four-to-six months after the second dose, according to the latest tracking of Moderna’s 30,000-person vaccine study, the company reported Thursday. But that came before the recent surge in delta-caused COVID-19 cases.

Real-world evidence from multiple countries shows protection, especially against hospitalizations and deaths, remains strong against the delta variant.

Hoge says a half-dose of the original vaccine given six-to-eight months after people’s second shot may provide a sufficient boost. He cited a small study showing that triggered increases in antibody levels high enough to fight variants, including delta.

Moderna and competitor Pfizer are studying a variety of booster strategies. While some countries already have begun offering a third dose to vulnerable groups with weak immune systems, U.S. health authorities haven’t called for boosters.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

— Malaysia’s daily coronavirus cases top 20,000

— Researchers study chances of “long COVID” in vaccinated people

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted...
Police: Sioux Falls man attempted to kidnap woman on bike trails
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger is making the company she works for better every day and she recently...
Someone You Should Know: Making her company better
File photo (KOTA)
Unruly passenger arrested at South Dakota airport
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Jameson Mitchell pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Lucas Smith outside a Yankton bar in 2019.
Supreme Court orders resentencing in manslaughter case
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Wildfire decimates California town of Greenville
Spirit Halloween returning to Empire Mall mid-August