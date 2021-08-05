Avera Medical Minute
Performance raising funds to fight Friedreich’s Ataxia

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local student-run organization with a passion for theater is stepping up for a good cause and their efforts are raising money and awareness for a rare disorder.

Dakota News Now’s Sam Wright caught up with some of the organizers to learn more about an upcoming performance.

The show is Saturday August 7th, at 2 pm and 7 pm, at O’Gorman High School.

Click here to purchase tickets.

