Performance raising funds to fight Friedreich’s Ataxia
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local student-run organization with a passion for theater is stepping up for a good cause and their efforts are raising money and awareness for a rare disorder.
Dakota News Now’s Sam Wright caught up with some of the organizers to learn more about an upcoming performance.
The show is Saturday August 7th, at 2 pm and 7 pm, at O’Gorman High School.
