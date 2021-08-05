Renner advances at Central Plains Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Austin Henry was at center stage Wednesday in the opening round of the Central Plains Region tournament at SF Stadium. And the future Wichita State pitcher showed why by dominating DePere, WI in a 4-1 Royals win. Henry fanned 12 batters in his 5-2/3 innings pitched.

The Royals jumped on top right away when Henry knocked in Aspen Dahl. With the game tied in the 6th, Dalton Garbers doubled home Austin for the lead and the Royals never looked back. They will play West Fargo Thursday at 4 o’clock in the winner’s bracket. It is a double elimination tournament.

