SF East leading when game delayed until Thursday by weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nick Lounsberry was cruising on the hill and getting plenty of support as SF East held a 4-0 lead over LaCrosse in the 3rd inning when the tarp was rolled out for the final time Wednesday night.

Nate Sprenkle hit a monster 3-run HR to get Post 15 East on the board in the top of the 3rd and teammate Jackson Boe followed with a long RBI double to center.

The game will resume at 9am Thursday with the winner advancing in the the winner’s bracket to play Fargo.

