Sioux Falls commission approves ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wednesday’s city planning meeting featured plenty of discussions and public input almost all of which was based around the medical marijuana dispensary zoning map that was recently published by the city.

The map shows areas in which medical marijuana dispensaries would be able to be put up in Sioux Falls, all areas in dark green are considered allowed zones as they are 1,000 feet away from areas considered sensitive use.

The areas in light green could be approved for conditional use being 500 feet from a sensitive use area.

Many at the meeting say the city needs to change its definition of sensitive use to allow for more dispensaries.

“All residences, parks, churches, there are a lot of things considered sensitive use. It’s 1,000 feet which people need to realize is a three football field radius from where they live for a place that 75% of people voted for,” said Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota Director Ned Horsted.

Several people at the meeting say that the areas of town are too far away from those who are in need.

“A lot of the patients that need this medicine often have mobility issues it wouldn’t make sense to make them come all the way out to the airport or somewhere else,” said Horsted.

Some commissioners believe that changes could still be on the way before this plan is put into action.

“I think what’s unique in this one is that you do kind of see central Sioux Falls left off the map and there might be some room to make some concessions and allow the central part of Sioux Falls to have those facilities,” Sioux Falls Planning Commission Chairman Erik Nyberg said.

The proposal will now move to a city council meeting where there is expected to have plenty of public input on Tuesday, August 17th.

