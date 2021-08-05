Sioux Falls Little League team heads to regional tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Little League Regional Tournaments start this weekend, teams will be competing to represent their region in the Little League World Series. South Dakota will be represented by the Sioux Falls Little League All-Star Team.

The team’s friends, family, and Sioux Falls City Council Member Christine Erickson held a sendoff for the players and coaches Thursday, as they go and experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The players can’t wait to start playing against teams from other states, and potentially the world.

“I’m feeling really, really, really excited, I have probably the highest level of confidence out of everyone on the team,” said Hayden Gorsett, a player for the team. “I feel like we’re going all the and we’re going to win the world series.”

Only one team from Sioux Falls has ever reached the world series, back in 2017. These kids have the chance to get there if they can win at the regional tournament.

“I was 8-years-old watching the 2017 Little league All-Star Team going to Williamsport and I’m like I want to be there someday,” said Cason Mediger, a player for the team. “Those guys were such a big example and I just want to be an example for the younger kids that are 8 now just like we we’re for them.”

The coaches had team members from the 2017 team talk to these players about what they enjoyed while playing through the big tournaments. Some of their favorite memories happened off the field.

“That’s what all of them said, it’s the pool experience, it’s the bus rides going over there, it is watching the highlights on ESPN of their game, its all of those experiences, it’s probably not really the 6 innings of baseball, it’s hanging out with 14 of your best friends,” said Mike Gorsett, Head Coach for the team.

Everyone on the team is aiming to win all their games, but the coaches hope more than anything else the players can have fun playing the game they all love.

“This has the opportunity to be one of those things where we’re looking back on this 60, 70 years from now when these kids are retired and talking to their grandkids and great-grandkids about this experience, that’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” said Mike Gorsett. “I just want them to remember this whole experience and remember the excitement and fun they had when they were 12-years-old.”

The team plays their first game of the regional tournament Saturday at noon, it can be seen on ESPN+.

