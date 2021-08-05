South Dakota Board of Regents adopt student athletes’ name-image-likeness policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents is adopting a policy that allows college athletes to make money on their name, image, and likeness.

According to the policy, athletes can promote businesses, start camps and clinics, and even make money by doing appearances and signing autographs.

Student-athletes may be represented by an agent but can’t make money based on their athletic performance.

The policy also says boosters cannot create compensation opportunities as a form of recruitment.

