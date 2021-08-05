Avera Medical Minute
Spirit Halloween returning to Empire Mall mid-August

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With only 87 days left to Halloween, The Empire Mall is welcoming back Spirit Halloween this month.

The one-stop pop-up shop to celebrate the spooky holiday will open behind JCPenney, next to Hy-Vee and the Hy-Vee gas station. The location will open sometime in mid-August.

Visit these links for more information on The Empire Mall and Spirit Halloween.

