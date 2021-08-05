Vikings glad to be back to work

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -Fall camp is underway for the Vikings and Zach Borg was in Eagan, MN today with the team. What’s happening aside from a very upset Mike Zimmer over his QB’s missing time because of COVID?

Well funny you should mention that Mark because Zimmer said he expects to have Cousins and backup Nate Stanley back tomorrow after their five day quarantine so the Jake Browning era under center appears to be over.

Assuming the Vikings can get their offense on the field, it certainly has potential to be good with most everyone returning, including Augustana alum and pro bowl fullback CJ Ham.

CJ Ham, Vikings Fullback says, “It definitely helps have the similarity in the system and having Clint come in and take over has been nice. And having the retuning players. Liek you said we get to pick up where we left off and continue to build on it.”

Defense could be where the Vikings have an immediate improvement, with injured players like Anthony Barr and Daniel Hunter returning, along with some new faces like Patrick Paterson, Michael Pierce, Sheldon Richardson.

Harrison Smith, Vikings Safety says, “It’s always great to have a good mix of guys. Young guys, veteran guys. Guys that have been around and played in this system and different systems. You’ve kid of been through a little bit more everybody around the league and collectively it can help.”

The Vikings have certainly done a good job keeping the core of this team together. Yet we all know the NFL often means “Not For Long”, so if they don’t fufill their potential, things could look very different next year.

In Eagan with the Vikings, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.