For 2nd straight night, SF East will finish game the next morning as they trail Fargo 5-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the 2nd straight night, the SF East game was called off because of the weather. Thursday morning they took a 4-0 lead over LaCrosse and went on to win 8-0. Thursday night’s game with Fargo was stopped in the 4th inning because of lightning/rain with Fargo leading 5-3. But SF East had scored the final 3 runs to gain momentum as Ryne Hammerstom and Nate Sprenkle had RBI single and Hammerstrom stole home to make it 5-3. That is where the game was stopped and will resume Friday morning at 9:00. The winner will face Renner in the winner’s bracket Friday night at 7:00.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.