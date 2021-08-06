Aberdeen Regional Airport continues improvements as busy season nears

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coming months are always a busy time at the Aberdeen Regional Airport, for both private and commercial flights. And crews are working to complete improvements before the rush of visitors come fall.

Friday’s concrete pour is another step towards finishing up improvements at the airport. Aberdeen Transportation Director Rich Krokel said this project isn’t just resurfacing old paths, but changing taxiway angles to improve pilot and visibility safety.

“What we’re doing now is correcting the taxiway geometries up on the northwest airfield. So that all of those taxiways are at 90 degree turns as well.” said Krokel.

The five million dollar project is funded solely by the FAA, and comes as the airport is seeing a rebound in traffic.

“Our July load factor was at 69.75 percent. So, what that means is three quarters of the plane is filled on average.” said Krokel.

Krokel said that momentum will only increase headed into the fall and hunting season. An additional flight will be making rounds to Aberdeen, and Krokel said they’ll need to be ready.

“We do have 21 additional flights, which we call the third flight or the pheasant flight. Those will begin on the 14th of October and go through Thanksgiving weekend.”

Krokel said the taxiway improvements and concrete work are scheduled to be complete around September.

