Arbogast pitches Renner past West Fargo in Central Plains Region 2nd Round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Renner Royals got another great pitching performance in game 2 of the Central Plains Regional Legion Tournament at SF Stadium Thursday night. Reese Arbogast threw a complete game 4-hitter and the Royals advanced in the winner’s bracket with a 2-0 win over West Fargo. Dalton Garbers broke the scoreless tie in the 2nd inning with an RBI single and that was enough for Arbogast. Renner will face the winner of the SF East-Fargo game Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.