Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Biden administration extends federal student loan repayment pause through January

The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on student loan...
The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections through Jan. 31, 2022.(AP Graphics)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on federal student loan repayment, interest and collections through Jan. 31, 2022.

The suspension was supposed to end on September 30, but Democrats in Congress had been urging the president to push the date back.

The department says this will be the final extension of the moratorium.

“The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

A release from the education department says they will begin notifying borrowers about the extension in the coming days and will provide resources and information about how to plan for payment restart.

The suspension was put into place last year as a way to help borrowers dealing with financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Broadband expansion brings green boxes and frustrated residents
Broadband expansion brings green boxes and frustrated residents
The deceased was determined to be Donna A. Pearson, who had been previously reported as missing...
Authorities find body of missing woman in Spearfish Canyon
Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane
John Boehner
Rep. Johnson hosts former Speaker Boehner at fundraiser, Noem attends

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The Sturgis...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars back as COVID cases rise in SD
COVID-19 self-test kits will be distributed during the 2021 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Free COVID-19 tests are available for anybody at the Sturgis Rally