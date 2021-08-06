Avera Medical Minute
Birds lose 2-1 in 11 innings in series finale at Gary

Ventura’s gem not enough as Birds bats are silent
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Angel Ventura went seven innings without allowing an earned run, but the Sioux Falls Canaries fell in the finale vs. the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-1 in 11 innings Thursday afternoon. The Birds open a three-game set in Rosemont, Illinois vs. the Chicago Dogs Friday at 7:05 pm.

Ventura was brilliant, turning in one of his best starts of the year in a no-decision effort. He carved seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out five while allowing no walks. Gary starter Jack Eisenbarger nearly matched his effort, allowing one run (one earned) on six hits. He pitched six innings and also received a no-decision.

The Canaries built a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI single by Daryl Myers that scored Mike Hart. The RBI was the first of Myers’ pro career. The RailCats tied the game in the seventh on a hit-by-pitch, an error and a sacrifice fly by Jacob Talamante. The Canaries outhit the RailCats 11-5. The Birds would end up leaving 13 on-base while the RailCats stranded 11.

Jose Mercado punched a base hit up the middle to earn Gary its eighth walkoff win of the season in the 11th. His single scored Ray Jones. Brady Stover (0-2) suffered the loss in relief. Tasker Strobel (3-3) earned the win after firing three scoreless innings to finish the game for Gary.

Sioux Falls (27-44) will open the new series in Rosemont vs. the Dogs (42-30) Friday at 7:05 pm. LHP Ty Culbreth (6-6, 5.42 ERA) is expected to start for the Canaries vs. LHP Christian Friedrich (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for Chicago.

A live broadcast of all away games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV. The Canaries will be back home August 10th at 7:05 pm to take on the Cleburne Railroaders.

