Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

California company to review South Dakota DOC operations

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A California company that has assessed a dozen state prison systems will review operations at the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

The state announced Friday that CGL Companies of Sacramento, CA will conduct a comprehensive review of the DOC. The review will focus on many aspects of the department’s operations including training procedure, organizational structure, and policy content.

“The Bureau of Human Resources’ internal review is making steady progress. We’re hearing the concerns of DOC staff and are taking action. Safety of staff and inmates at our correctional facilities remains my top priority,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

The review comes after an anonymous complaint about working conditions spurred a state investigation of the prison and several firings of officials. The complaint laid out a number of grievances, including low pay, nepotism in promotions, and sexual harassment.

Dakota News Now I-Team Reporter Beth Warden first reported on the anonymous complaint and issues at the penitentiary in May.

CGL will begin the review this month with on-site interviews beginning in September. The review is expected to require four months from commencement to completion.

The state also announced that the Director of Pheasantland Industries Stefany Bawek has been terminated, and two other DOC employees have been relieved of their duties.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Broadband expansion brings green boxes and frustrated residents
Broadband expansion brings green boxes and frustrated residents
The deceased was determined to be Donna A. Pearson, who had been previously reported as missing...
Authorities find body of missing woman in Spearfish Canyon
Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane
John Boehner
Rep. Johnson hosts former Speaker Boehner at fundraiser, Noem attends

Latest News

Back on Track: Sturgis
Sioux Falls Canaries announce first community grant recipients
Due to severe weather in the area Thursday night, the Old Dominion performance was canceled.
Tickets to be refunded following Old Dominion weather cancellation
A motorcyclist rides onto Main Street Sturgis as visitors begin trickling in for the first day...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars into 81st year