California company to review South Dakota DOC operations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A California company that has assessed a dozen state prison systems will review operations at the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

The state announced Friday that CGL Companies of Sacramento, CA will conduct a comprehensive review of the DOC. The review will focus on many aspects of the department’s operations including training procedure, organizational structure, and policy content.

“The Bureau of Human Resources’ internal review is making steady progress. We’re hearing the concerns of DOC staff and are taking action. Safety of staff and inmates at our correctional facilities remains my top priority,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

The review comes after an anonymous complaint about working conditions spurred a state investigation of the prison and several firings of officials. The complaint laid out a number of grievances, including low pay, nepotism in promotions, and sexual harassment.

Dakota News Now I-Team Reporter Beth Warden first reported on the anonymous complaint and issues at the penitentiary in May.

CGL will begin the review this month with on-site interviews beginning in September. The review is expected to require four months from commencement to completion.

The state also announced that the Director of Pheasantland Industries Stefany Bawek has been terminated, and two other DOC employees have been relieved of their duties.

