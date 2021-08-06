Avera Medical Minute
Chris Nilsen receives warm welcome back to South Dakota

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community members gathered on the University of Sioux Falls campus Friday afternoon to welcome back Chris Nilsen following his Olympic silver medal performance on the pole vault.

“You never really realize how many people are supporting you from other places that you don’t know until you see them all in one room and you’re talking in front of them. It’s like another family,” Nilsen said.

Derek Miles has been Nilsen’s coach throughout his tenure at USD. Miles won an Olympic bronze medal in 2008. The two of them have a great relationship.

“He got a better color than I did and jumped about a foot higher. My wife used to think I was pretty cool but now she’s like that seemed pretty easy,” Miles said.

Miles enjoys seeing how Nilsen has developed not only as an athlete but as a person.

“At our conference meet he’s working the pit for our kids for like six hours and that’s the kind of thing I want; him to be a guy that contributes to our group in a positive way and contributes to everything in a positive way. I think he’s done really well doing that,” Miles said.

Miles appreciated having the opportunity to represent everything that matters to him.

“I wanted to represent my high school, I wanted to represent USD and now when I’m not representing Nike, I’m representing the United States of America,” Nilsen said.

