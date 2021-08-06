Kris Tschetter played good golf at the right time

PRIOR LAKE, MN (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls native Kris Tschetter finished 6th at the Senior Women’s Open last week in Connecticut and she’s closer to home this week as the Legends Tour event is being played in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

40 of the top players in LPGA history will be there and for Kris it’s another chance to do what she loves most... Compete! And she’s feeling really good about here game. ”Well I feel good. I’ve been really pointing towards this month because this is where all of our tournaments are. So I’ve been pointing towards the open and knowing that I was going to get to play in a couple of tournaments in a row for a chance which is nice. And that’s always good for me. I get sharper if I’m playing in tournaments,” says Tschetter.

Today was the Pro-Am and the actual tournament is Friday and Saturday. It was great to see Kris hitting the ball so well last week and she’s excited to be playing so close to home so friends and family can see her play.

