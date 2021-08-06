Plankinton rallies past Clark at State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like Clark was well on the way to an opening round win at the State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell on Thursday when they built a big early lead. Andrew Magedanz had a 2-run single and the Traders led 7-1 after 4 innings.

But in the bottom of the 5th, Cole Knippling’s 3-run bomb sparked the Bankers and they roared back to win 10-8.

