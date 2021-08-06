Quick turnaround for the SDSU Football team as they hit the field in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It wasn’t that long ago that the Jackrabbits football team was in Frisco playing for the FCS national title...

They were back on the field today for the first day of practice as they get ready for the fall season without much rest in between. But after the way that game ended against Sam Houston State, the Jacks are ready to go.

Logan Backhaus says, ”Once I got here today, and we start going through meetings, it was like ‘this just feels like another practice’! Like we just got done practicing and it feels like we’re prepping for a game!”

Head coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”Mentally and physically they’ve embraced it. So you asked about their health? We’re going to practice differently. The guys that played 80 plays a game in the spring for ten weeks, they don’t need as many reps, so our coaching staff will take care of them.”

The Jackrabbits biggest challenge will be filling the shoes of QB Mark Gronowski, who was injured early in the championship game. Aside from that, all but one starter is back from a very talented team.

