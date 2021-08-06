Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Little League team leaves for Regional in Indiana

Little Leaguers ready to make memories in Indiana
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League left this morning for a big trip to Indiana where they will start play in the regionals Saturday with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA...

They already know how exciting it was for the 2017 team and would love to follow in their footsteps for sure.

Gavin Weir, SF Pitcher says, ”Yeah we just gotta keep the main thing the main thing which is winning the game we are playing. We can’t think about the hotel or anything we’re doing after, we just have to play our hardest and play together.”

Maddux Munson, SF Pitcher says, ”We have a really good team this year. We have good players and we’re just like pretty much a family.”

Head coach Mike Gorsett says, ”If it ends next week it’s still going to be an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives. And I want to make sure it’s a positive experience. The goal is Williamsport. Obviously talking to some of those people on the 2017 team that’s an experience we want to get to.”

Gorsett says his team goes 8 deep in quality pitchers led by Gavin and Maddux which is really important because of pitch counts for this team to advance.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz is facing stalking, simple assault, and attempted...
Police: Sioux Falls man attempted to kidnap woman on bike trails
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger is making the company she works for better every day and she recently...
Someone You Should Know: Making her company better
The deceased was determined to be Donna A. Pearson, who had been previously reported as missing...
Authorities find body of missing woman in Spearfish Canyon
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sioux Falls native Kris Tschetter is playing great golf at the right time
Kris Tschetter played good golf at the right time
SF East and Fargo will conclude their winner's bracket game Friday morning in Central Plains...
For 2nd straight night, SF East will finish game the next morning as they trail Fargo 5-3
SDSU football team back on the field after very short off season
Quick turnaround for the SDSU Football team as they hit the field in Brookings
Knippling HR powers Plankinton to big comeback win over Clark
Plankinton rallies past Clark at State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell