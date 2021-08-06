Sioux Falls Little League team leaves for Regional in Indiana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League left this morning for a big trip to Indiana where they will start play in the regionals Saturday with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA...

They already know how exciting it was for the 2017 team and would love to follow in their footsteps for sure.

Gavin Weir, SF Pitcher says, ”Yeah we just gotta keep the main thing the main thing which is winning the game we are playing. We can’t think about the hotel or anything we’re doing after, we just have to play our hardest and play together.”

Maddux Munson, SF Pitcher says, ”We have a really good team this year. We have good players and we’re just like pretty much a family.”

Head coach Mike Gorsett says, ”If it ends next week it’s still going to be an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives. And I want to make sure it’s a positive experience. The goal is Williamsport. Obviously talking to some of those people on the 2017 team that’s an experience we want to get to.”

Gorsett says his team goes 8 deep in quality pitchers led by Gavin and Maddux which is really important because of pitch counts for this team to advance.

