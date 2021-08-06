Slight Chance of Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see some clouds drift back into the region today. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the east to the lower to mid 90s out west. Chances for some showers and storms will pop back up again tonight and into Saturday morning and then we’ll get another break for the first half of the day Saturday.

There will be a threat for severe weather on Saturday evening mainly in the eastern portions of South Dakota and Minnesota and Iowa. Isolated storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. We’ll be dry Sunday, but expect highs to remain in the upper 80s east and the lower to mid 90s to the west

Next week looks to favor dry conditions other than a chance for some isolated showers and storms on Tuesday in and around Sioux Falls. Highs next week will generally be in the upper 80s east and 90s west, but by the end of the week the entire region will be in the 90s.

