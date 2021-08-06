South Dakota hopeful for 2021 pheasant season as drought continues

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the dry and warm conditions are a continued effect of the ongoing drought, it isn’t directly affecting the pheasant population in South Dakota. But it is being watched by organizations across the state.

Habitat will be a concern headed into the fall, as farmers and producers look to mitigate the drought by cutting grass and leaving less food plots out. That in turn will affect the pheasant population later in the year, but the actual weather itself has been better for pheasants than in past, wet years.

“But really, that drier, warmer weather is better than wet and cold weather. At least for survival of those young broods during that peak hatch time.” said South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Communications Manager Nick Harrington.

That means public land will be at a premium in the opening weeks of the upcoming season for hunters. It’s something that Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Casey Weismantel said is being taken into consideration.

“We have access to a ton of public land around our area. Including the Aberdeen Pheasant Coalition, which is new for the Aberdeen area.” said Weismantel.

Harrington agrees, and said that even if the pheasant numbers will be slightly down, understand when and where to hunt will be key for hunters.

“If there’s folks in the field, you might want to go down the road and find the next parcel. There’s a lot of land here. And I think if you really do your homework and really hit the fields, you’re going to have a great season regardless.” said Harrington.

Weismantel said regardless of what the drought has done this year already, that hasn’t toned down the excitement of outside visitors looking to make plans in Aberdeen and South Dakota this fall.

“We’re starting to see ring even stronger. We’re seeing emails coming in requesting that information, wanting that information on pheasant hunting.” said Weismantel.

