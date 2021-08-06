Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars into 81st year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday, August 6th, in the Black Hills.

The expectation is that hundreds of thousands of people will be making their way to the state for the event.

Projections estimate this could be the biggest rally ever.

“There’s going to be a phenomenal number of people,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainsle said. “We’ve seen it throughout the entire summer, we’ve had more and more people than ever before that have been here.”

Despite national criticism, the rally did take place in 2020, bringing in nearly half-a-million people to the community.

“It’s an event that really introduces people to South Dakota, so we see a lot of new residents, a lot of new business owners, that come here to the rally, fall in love with the Black Hills, and end up moving here,” Ainsle said.

For the famous Sturgis Buffalo Chip, this year’s rally is extra special, as they celebrate their 40th anniversary.

“This isn’t like going to a bar or a restaurant where you go in and out, you’re living here. When you look at the sign, and it says ‘Welcome Home Bikers,’ that means everybody that comes,” Rod Woodruff, owner of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, said.

Rod runs the operation with his son Daymon Woodruff.

“I think that when it comes down to why we’re here and what we’re doing, it’s really just to add memories to our life story,” Daymon said.

Both father and son agree, the rally is about more than just motorcycles.

“You have all these people that you only get to see each other once a year, and you look forward to seeing them again, and they bring friends,” Rod said. “It’s just a big family reunion.”

Whether riders attending the rally spend their time at the Chip or elsewhere, the event continues to roar on.

“We put in a lot of work all year-round, and to see the fruits of our labor, seeing people smiling and sharing those smiles with people, it’s just rewarding,” Daymon said.

And as for the city, the rally continues to be its most anticipated ten day stretch of the year.

“It’s fantastic to see the amount of people who are coming from throughout the country, and also throughout the world, that are just so happy to be in a place that is so fun-loving and also freedom-loving,” Ainsle said.

For information about the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, click here.

For information about the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, click here.

For information about Sturgis, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.