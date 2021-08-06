Avera Medical Minute
Tickets to be refunded following Old Dominion weather cancellation

Due to severe weather in the area Thursday night, the Old Dominion performance was canceled.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets purchased for the Old Dominion performance at the Sioux Falls Empire Fair Thursday night will be refunded.

Due to severe weather in the area Thursday night, the Old Dominion performance was canceled. Those who have purchased tickets will be issued a refund from their point of purchase.

Etix purchases will receive an automatic refund, which may take up to 30 days to process. For further questions on the automatic refund, contact Etix Customer Support: 1-800-514-3849

Those who purchased tickets in person at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office may get a refund from the Sioux Falls Fair Administration Office beginning August 17. Office hours are between 9 am and 4 pm.

Tickets purchased at the fairgrounds on August 5 with a credit card will have a refund processed through the Square Application. This process may take up to 30 days due to the number of purchases.

For further questions, please contact support@pepperentertainment.com and we will respond as soon as possible.

