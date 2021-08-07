Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadband expansion brings green boxes and frustrated residents
Update: City looking into broadband expansion project following homeowner complaints
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
The deceased was determined to be Donna A. Pearson, who had been previously reported as missing...
Authorities find body of missing woman in Spearfish Canyon
“Personal protective equipment that we had was not sufficient. Myself and an individual could...
Oversight and safety concerns at State Penitentiary’s Pheasantland Industries
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Firefighters battle overnight house fire in Sioux Falls
Sioux Empire Fair
Sioux Empire Fair is ready if more weather challenges appear
Sioux Empire Fair is ready if more weather challenges appear
Sioux Empire Fair is ready if more weather challenges appear
Friday night, city leaders invited community members and business owners for the inaugural...
Sioux Falls lights up new 8th Street bridge
Chris Nilsen receives warm welcome back to South Dakota
Chris Nilsen receives warm welcome back to South Dakota