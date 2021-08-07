Avera Medical Minute
Canaries’ Charlie Valerio Wins Bronze Medal & Mitch Glasser Makes All-Olympic Team

Valerio’s Dominican Republic Team Defeats Korea 10-6 In Bronze Medal Game
Charlie Valerio, left, DJ Sharabi, center, and Mitch Glasser had strong performances in the Olympics
Charlie Valerio, left, DJ Sharabi, center, and Mitch Glasser had strong performances in the Olympics (submitted photo)(Sioux Falls Canaries)
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOKYO, JAPAN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries sent three of their players to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a number from one team that’s believed to be unprecedented in American Association and independent baseball history.

And all three certainly proved worthy of representing their countries.

Catcher Charlie Valerio is a bronze medalist! He had a sac fly RBI and a pair of walks last night to help the Dominican Republic beat Korea 10-6 in the bronze medal game. Charlie was behind the plate for five of the Dominican’s six games in the tournament, going 4-17 with a homerun and four RBI. Japan won the gold medal, forcing the United States to settle for silver with a 2-0 win in the gold medal game this morning.

When the all-tournament team was announced Israel’s Mitch Glasser was named the All-Olympic right fielder and for good reason. In five games he batted .411 (7-17) with four RBI and four runs scored.

His Canaries and Israeli teammate, relief pitcher DJ Sharabi, also had a fine tournament, not allowing an earned run over four and a third innings pitched in three games.

All three have said they plan to return to the Canaries after the game to finish out their American Association seasons.

