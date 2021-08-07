Avera Medical Minute
CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL: De Pere Ends Sioux Falls East’s Season

Post 15 East finishes 40-14 after 6-1 defeat
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An extraordinary season for Sioux Falls Post 15 East came to a sudden close on Friday in the Central Plains Regional at the Birdcage.

Forced to resume a game at 9:00 AM for the second straight day due to weather suspending their late game the night before, East rallied to tie Fargo Post 400 before falling 6-5 in extra innings. Returning for an elimination game later in the day East fell to Wisconsin state champion De Pere 6-1.

Sioux Falls East finishes the season 40-14.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.

