CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL: Fargo Post 400 Deals Renner First Loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Renner Post 307 Royals will need a second chance to secure a spot in the Central Plains Legion Region Championship game after getting blanked by Fargo Post 400 5-0 on Friday afternoon at the Birdcage.

It was Renner’s first defeat in the regional after two wins and forces them into an elimination game on Saturday morning at 9 AM against Hopkins (MN).

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights.

