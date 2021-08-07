CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL: Renner’s Season Ends On Heartbreaker Against Hopkins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Down by four, and without one of their best players, the Renner Post 307 Royals nearly mounted a stirring comeback to reach the Central Plains Regional.

The Royals pulled to within a run of Hopkins and had the tying run aboard in the seventh inning, only to see the Flyers make a diving grab in center and get the better end of a called strike three to eliminate Renner 5-4 on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage.

Renner, who won their second South Dakota State Legion Baseball Championship in three years, finished the season 33-12.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.