Chance for Strong to Severe Storms Saturday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The past two nights we have seen some strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the area. Thursday Night it was focused mostly along and east of I-29 and Friday night was from the Winner and Chamberlain area northeast towards Watertown. The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms is in the forecast once again for our night tonight, with the better chances along and east of I-29.

TONIGHT: Low pressure will be tracking slowly east through the area. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night and a few of those storms could be strong to severe. Some of the dynamics aren’t quite as high as it was looking in previous days thanks to cloud cover lingering around, so the risk for severe storms has decreased, but it is not zero. A level one of five is in place for the entire area, with a level two out of five in place southeast of a line from Marshall to Yankton. The main hazards would be large hail and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise with light and variable winds at 5-10 mph. Lows drop back into the 60s.

SUNDAY: The system slowly progresses east and a weak wedge of high pressure will settle in. Skies will be sunny across central South Dakota, but clouds will hang on a bit along and east of the James River Valley. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible along and east of I-29. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph. Highs top out in the 80s east with 90s west, possibly approaching 100. Dewpoints will remain in the mid 60s to low 70s east, but dropping into the 50s west. Lows drop back into the 60s Sunday night under a mainly clear sky. Some fog could develop overnight into Monday morning.

MONDAY: It’ll be a warm and muggy day once again with a mostly sunny sky with a breezy S to SSE wind. A low pressure system will move in Monday night and bring a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal, level one risk of strong to severe storms in place along and east of the Missouri River. Highs will top out in the 90s with dewpoints in the 60s. Lows drop back into the 60s.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday as the system departs. Aside from that, it’ll be dry during this time period with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s east with 90s west. Lows drop back into the 60s most nights.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: A cold front will pass through Friday and while it will bring in some cooler and less humid air, it will come in dry fashion unfortunately as no rain chances are expected from this. We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy through next weekend and into the beginning of the following week. Highs will hang out right around seasonal average, in the 80s to low 90s with lows in the 50s and 60s. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the CPC, which runs from August 15-21, show temperatures remaining above average with precipitation remaining below average.

