Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes Open Fall Camp Eager To Erase Disappointing Spring Season

USD opens season September 3rd at Kansas
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coyote football team is back on the gridiron and getting ready for the fall season.

They returned to practice yesterday, opening their fall camp in advance of the season opener which is now less than a month away on September 3 at Kansas.

USD’s spring season was a turbulent one, with four games getting postponed and the Coyotes going just 1-3 in the games they did play. Needless to say they’re happy to be back to what feels more like a normal fall season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Broadband expansion brings green boxes and frustrated residents
Update: City looking into broadband expansion project following homeowner complaints
The deceased was determined to be Donna A. Pearson, who had been previously reported as missing...
Authorities find body of missing woman in Spearfish Canyon
Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane
John Boehner
Rep. Johnson hosts former Speaker Boehner at fundraiser, Noem attends

Latest News

Silver medalist gets parade upon return to USD and Vermillion
Nilsen’s Euphoric Olympic Experience Continues With Welcome Home Celebration In Vermillion
Sioux Falls native Kris Tschetter is playing great golf at the right time
Kris Tschetter played good golf at the right time
SF East and Fargo will conclude their winner's bracket game Friday morning in Central Plains...
For 2nd straight night, SF East will finish game the next morning as they trail Fargo 5-3
SDSU football team back on the field after very short off season
Quick turnaround for the SDSU Football team as they hit the field in Brookings