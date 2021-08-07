Coyotes Open Fall Camp Eager To Erase Disappointing Spring Season

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coyote football team is back on the gridiron and getting ready for the fall season.

They returned to practice yesterday, opening their fall camp in advance of the season opener which is now less than a month away on September 3 at Kansas.

USD’s spring season was a turbulent one, with four games getting postponed and the Coyotes going just 1-3 in the games they did play. Needless to say they’re happy to be back to what feels more like a normal fall season.

