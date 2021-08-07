Firefighters battle overnight house fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No one was hurt in a house fire overnight in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to call at a home on 49th Street around 2:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement of the home.

Everyone was out of the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions in the basement. No one was hurt in the fire, but the homeowner’s cat was found dead.

Crews spent about two hours on the scene, making sure there were no flare ups or the fire didn’t spread to the rest of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents of the importance of checking smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors for proper functioning, and practicing home escape plans.

