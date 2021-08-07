Avera Medical Minute
Nilsen’s Euphoric Olympic Experience Continues With Welcome Home Celebration In Vermillion

USD community celebrates their silver medalist alumnus
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Chris Nilsen is not a native South Dakotan you can get a sense of how much this state and his alma mater mean to him when one of his first stops since returning from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after winning the silver medal in pole vault was to Vermillion and his Coyote roots.

Chris certainly got a hero’s welcome today with a parade through town ending with a celebration at the University of South Dakota University Center.

There was always plenty of talk about Chris going to the Olympics from the moment he first set foot on campus in 2016 as one of the top high school pole vaulters in the country.

Though it may have been expected, the Olympic experience was still hard for him to comprehend, even though Nilsen never let it get to him, producing his personal best vault of 5.97 meters to win silver.

