PERFECT START! Gavin Weir’s Perfect Game Leads Sioux Falls To Win Over Iowa At Midwest Regional

WHITESTOWN, IND (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ ace Gavin Weir never allowed a run in South Dakota District and State Little Tournament play.

On Saturday in their Midwest Region opener Weir proved that he can dominate the best from other states too.

Weir threw a perfect game, striking out 13 of the 15 batters he faced, to lead Sioux Falls to a 10-0 victory over the Iowa State Champion, Davenport, on Saturday afternoon in Whitestown, Indiana.

Sioux Falls will play the Missouri State Champion, Columbia, tomorrow at 3:00 PM CST. The top two teams from the double-elimination seven team regional will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Sioux Falls offense gave Weir more than enough run support by scoring in four of the five innings played. Noah Kuenzi hit a two-run homerun in the second. Brekken Biteler and Cason Mediger each had two hits to pace a Sioux Falls team that had nine in the game (Mediger also drove in a pair of runs).

Weir, who struck out the side in his final three innings, ended the game himself with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth that brought across the game’s tenth run and invoked the mercy rule.

