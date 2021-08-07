Sioux Falls lights up new 8th Street bridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of Sioux Falls’ oldest bridges got an overall last year while keeping its historical look.

But now it features some modern-day upgrades - lights.

Friday night, city leaders invited community members and business owners for the inaugural lighting of the 8th Street bridge.

The lights are actually located on the arches under the bridge, lighting up the river and the bike trail.

The lights and updates to the bridge and bike trail are just the latest updates to the city’s River Greenway Project.

The 8th Street bridge was built in 1912 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

