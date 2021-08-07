Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls lights up new 8th Street bridge

Friday night, city leaders invited community members and business owners for the inaugural...
Friday night, city leaders invited community members and business owners for the inaugural lighting of the 8th Street bridge.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of Sioux Falls’ oldest bridges got an overall last year while keeping its historical look.

But now it features some modern-day upgrades - lights.

Friday night, city leaders invited community members and business owners for the inaugural lighting of the 8th Street bridge.

The lights are actually located on the arches under the bridge, lighting up the river and the bike trail.

The lights and updates to the bridge and bike trail are just the latest updates to the city’s River Greenway Project.

The 8th Street bridge was built in 1912 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Broadband expansion brings green boxes and frustrated residents
Update: City looking into broadband expansion project following homeowner complaints
The deceased was determined to be Donna A. Pearson, who had been previously reported as missing...
Authorities find body of missing woman in Spearfish Canyon
Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane
John Boehner
Rep. Johnson hosts former Speaker Boehner at fundraiser, Noem attends

Latest News

Chris Nilsen receives warm welcome back to South Dakota
Chris Nilsen receives warm welcome back to South Dakota
“You walk through that gate. The hair on the back of your neck still stands up, it don’t matter...
Late officer’s wife concerned for officers’ safety at SD State Penitentiary
Late officer's wife concerned for Correction Officers at SD State Penitentiary
Late officer's wife concerned for Correction Officers at SD State Penitentiary
Chris Nilsen receives warm welcome back to South Dakota
Chris Nilsen receives warm welcome back to South Dakota