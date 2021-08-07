Sunfish Walkoff Fremont In Season’s Penultimate Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dane Fraser picked a good time to hit his first homerun of the season.

Playing in the second-to-last game of the year Fraser clubbed a two-out, two-run homerun to deliver a a 7-6 victory for the Sioux Falls Sunfish over Fremont on Friday night at Karras Park.

The Sunfish (29-34) conclude their inaugural year tomorrow against Fremont at 6:35 PM.

