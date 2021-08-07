Sunfish Walkoff Fremont In Season’s Penultimate Game
Dane Frazer’s two-out homer delivers 7-6 victory
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dane Fraser picked a good time to hit his first homerun of the season.
Playing in the second-to-last game of the year Fraser clubbed a two-out, two-run homerun to deliver a a 7-6 victory for the Sioux Falls Sunfish over Fremont on Friday night at Karras Park.
The Sunfish (29-34) conclude their inaugural year tomorrow against Fremont at 6:35 PM.
Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.