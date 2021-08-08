Avera Medical Minute
40 arrests so far at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says law enforcement has made 40 arrests in the first two days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Twenty arrests were for driving under the influence. Another twenty arrests were for drug-related crimes.

Those numbers are down from last year.

In addition to arrests, law enforcement has responded to nine crashes. One of those was fatal.

Just before noon Saturday, the driver of a motorcycle heading westbound on Interstate 90, just west of Wall lost control and hit a guard rail. The 36-year-old driver was thrown from the motorcycle. Troopers say the woman died at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet.

