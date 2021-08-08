Avera Medical Minute
Emerald Ash Borer taking over Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three years after it was first confirmed in Sioux Falls, the Emerald Ash Borer continues to spread and impact Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.

“The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive insect,” John Ball said. He is an expansion forestry specialist at South Dakota State University. “It came into this country about 20 years ago and arrived in South Dakota about two years ago. It will kill a tree usually within three possibly four years. Sometimes it only takes a year or two.”

If you live in Lincoln County or Minnehaha County and have an ash tree you would like protected, you are quickly running out of time to do so.

“You really need to start treating that tree, and by treating that tree you would hire a company to come in and inject the tree with a chemical. The chemical will last two years, so you’re going to do it every other year for about 10 to 12 years,” Ball said.

You can find a list of licensed applicators to treat your trees, as well as more details about the Emerald Ash Borer on the City of Sioux Falls website.

